What rabbits tell you about power of compounding

What rabbits tell you about power of compounding1 min read 02 Jul 2023, 10:14 PM IST
The introduction of 24 rabbits to Australia in 1859 led to a rapid increase in their population due to lack of predators. This demonstrates the power of compounding, which takes time to show significant results. This lesson applies to investing, where compounding can yield significant returns over the long term.
Have you ever heard of Thomas Austin? Austin was an English settler in Australia, who In 1859, imported 24 rabbits from England, and released them in Australia. As Bill Bryson writes in Down Under: Travels in a Sunburned Country: “Thomas Austin, a landowner in Winchelsea, Victoria… released [24 rabbits] into the bush for sport. It is hardly a novel observation that rabbits breed with a certain keenness. Within a couple of years they had entirely overrun Austin’s property and were spreading into neighbouring districts."
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×