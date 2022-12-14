 The uphill task of recovering lost property documents

In case of robbery or theft of the documents, the police would try to trace the documents or lodge an FIR against the culprits. But if the police fail to trace your lost title deed, they are duty-bound to issue a non-traceable certificate, which is generally known as NCR certificate recognising such untraced/genuine loss. The NCR is a recording of an untraceable report by the police officer concerned in the general diary maintained at every police station. This is a document that would now be instrumental in getting you the duplicate sale deed as also the reason for preventing any misuse or fraud.