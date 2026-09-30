The vacation-home dream—and the cost of keeping it alive

Shipra Singh
8 min read30 Sep 2026, 03:18 PM IST
logo
A house in the hills, by the beach or a few hours' drive from the city may begin as a lifestyle purchase, but maintaining it remotely or renting it out to paying guests can turn ownership into a small hospitality operation.
Summary
A second home can offer family time, rental income and a future retreat—but upkeep, distance, vacancies and changing circumstances can make it far more demanding than expected.

When Gaurav Arora was leaving Goa in 2013 after working there for more than two years, his family wanted a reason to keep returning. So he bought an apartment in Porvorim for about 65 lakh, planning to visit at least once every six months and rent it out when the family was away.

Neither worked out quite as planned.

Over the next 10 years, the family visited Goa only about five times. “The children wanted to holiday in new places and going back to the same place started feeling restrictive.” Meanwhile, the house demanded attention whether the family used it or not.

Arora paid a 50,000 monthly EMI, a property manager's salary and for repairs during the monsoon and appliances damaged by Goa's humidity. Airbnb hosting brought its own challenges. “The housing society would complain about guests making noise,” he recalled.

When he moved from Mumbai to Dubai in 2023, he sold the property to a neighbour for roughly what he had paid for it a decade earlier. “I could not handle the affairs of the society or the maintenance, and finding new tenants remotely from Mumbai was a challenge,” he said.

Also Read | Co-own a house? Tax benefits may depend on who pays

Arora’s experience captures a part of vacation-home ownership that is often overlooked when the purchase is made.

A house in the hills, by the beach or a few hours' drive from the city may begin as a lifestyle purchase, but maintaining it remotely or renting it out to paying guests can turn ownership into a small hospitality operation, said Kanav Mata, director and regional head, India, South Asia and Middle East at EHL Hospitality Business School. “With staffing, seasonal upkeep and the economics of renting it out when you're not there, the work is equivalent to running a small venture.”

Upkeep and maintenance

The appeal of a vacation home is straightforward: it offers a familiar place to escape to, while rising property prices create the possibility of capital appreciation. Owners can also rent it out when they are not using it. But the running costs are harder to gauge when the house is still a plan on paper.

Mangesh Zope, founder of Peaceful-loans, bought land at Grape County near Nashik in 2014 after making windfall gains in the stock market. Several friends had weekend homes, and he liked the idea of having one of his own. He bought the land for about 80 lakh, but had not fully accounted for the fact that buying the land was only the first leg of the expense. Building the house would require another 1-2 crore, while the vacant land would continue to incur maintenance costs.

“The land itself requires almost continuous attention. There is grass to cut, boundaries to maintain, trees to water and fertilize and labour to supervise. The area does not have a reliable government water supply, which adds to the challenges,” he said.

Zope’s mother, Jyoti Zope, spends roughly 12,000 a month on average on maintenance, while a quarterly visit to the farm costs another 15,000-20,000. “When we bought the land, we didn't envision how much it would cost to maintain it.”

Beyond fixed expenses such as taxes, security, society charges and utilities, weather and long periods of vacancy can add irregular costs to a second home.

Saloni Singh, who lives in Delhi, sees this with her home in Khurpatal, about 300 km away. She bought it in 2014 as a retreat from Delhi's heat and pace of life and visits roughly once every three months.

Society maintenance is about 3,000 a month, but a house in the hills has other needs. “Khurpatal receives substantial rain, which means seepage, dampness and mould have to be watched for. I have a trusted local resident who checks on the house and cleans it regularly,” she said. “The monthly maintenance charge itself isn’t much. What adds up is the cost of keeping the house in good condition when we use it only occasionally.”

Singh’s experience with another property in Goa has also changed how she thinks about vacation homes. She bought a home in Ribandar, Goa, in 2010 for 45 lakh, but making frequent trips from Delhi proved impractical. She sold it for 55 lakh four years later. “My learning has been that a vacation home should be close enough to your primary city, unless you have dependable local help looking after the property.”

Renting and hosting challenges

Rental income is often seen as a way to offset these recurring costs, but short-term rentals bring another set of responsibilities. Owners need someone to manage bookings, guest communication, check-ins and check-outs, housekeeping, linen, repairs and complaints.

The income potential also needs to be assessed conservatively.

Analysis from Airbtics, a short-term rental profit analysis platform, shows that the short-term rental market had average occupancy of about 40% in 2025, an average daily rate of 3,330 and annual revenue of about 4.88 lakh. The figures are estimates based on listings tracked by the data provider and can vary considerably by property and location. But they illustrate why owners should not assume that putting a house on a short-term rental platform will automatically generate steady income.

Ramesh Vishwanathan, chief executive of FPSB India, said many buyers assume that rental income will offset ownership costs. “However, any such assessment should be based on realistic occupancy assumptions, net yields after expenses, vacancy periods, maintenance costs and property management charges rather than headline rental rates.”

Also Read | These three credit cards can earn upto 10% cashback on UPI spends

For Arora, renting out the Goa apartment did not solve the operational problem because someone still had to manage the guests and the property. In Singh’s case, the society does not permit short-term rentals for security reasons.

Changing life situations

A vacation home is usually bought around assumptions about how a family will live and holiday for years to come. But jobs, finances and even holiday preferences can change much sooner.

Shreya Badola and her husband experienced this even before they had properly settled into their weekend home. After living between Delhi and Mumbai for 15 years, the couple bought their first property in Karjat in mid-2025. “The main idea was that our dog gets an open space to spend time outside an apartment,” she said.

By the time the house was ready, however, they had moved from Mumbai to Dehradun to be closer to family. Their dog now has a house and garden every day, while the Karjat home is hundreds of kilometres away. The couple has visited only twice since taking possession and pays about 12,000 a month in maintenance. They are now considering listing the property on Airbnb, both to earn some income and to ensure that it does not remain unused for long periods.

“An unused house doesn't stay in good shape for long. And it also doesn't make financial sense,” Badola said.

Finances can change, too. Zope was a salaried employee when he bought the Nashik land and felt comfortable taking on its expenses. He later became an entrepreneur, making cash flows less predictable. “During the early years of my venture when I wasn't earning, my mother was funding much of the upkeep of the farm,” he said.

This is why the affordability of a vacation home needs to be considered over several years, rather than only at the time of purchase. A buyer may be able to comfortably fund the down payment and EMI today, but the property will continue to need money even if income falls, the family relocates or the home is used less than expected.

Also Read | New UPI charges: what changes for your QR payments, SIPs and MF investments

A vacation home does not need to beat a financial investment to have value. Family time, access to nature and the possibility of eventually retiring there are genuine benefits. But the money committed to it still has an opportunity cost. Vishwanathan said capital tied up in a second home could otherwise go towards retirement, children's education, healthcare or a diversified investment portfolio.

For buyers, the calculation should therefore include both the lifestyle they want today and how easily the property would fit into their finances if that lifestyle changes. They should consider how often they will realistically use the home, who will manage it in their absence and whether they can continue paying for its upkeep without depending on rental income to make the numbers work.

About the Author

Shipra Singh

Shipra joined Mint’s personal finance team in September 2021, and writes on tax, credit cards, banking, estate planning and investments. She began her career in personal finance as an intern with Outlook Money magazine in 2017, and has since worked with The Economic Times and Entrepreneur India as a business journalist covering fintech and emerging financial services.<br><br>Over the years, she has reported on key aspects of household finance, tracking regulatory changes, market trends and evolving consumer behaviour. Shipra’s main beats are tax and banking products, with a focus on compliance gaps and their real-world impact for readers navigating complex financial decisions. Her reporting on GST and personal tax, particularly foreign asset disclosures and NRI taxation, has contributed to wider policy discussions and subsequent changes.<br><br>She also interviews market experts for the Mint Money podcast, covering topics ranging from stock market investing to how credit scores shape financial outcomes and access to credit.<br><br>Shipra has a keen interest in data-driven analysis and writing human-centric features that explore how people’s habits around spending, investing and wealth creation are evolving. Her work focuses on helping readers make informed financial decisions in an increasingly complex economic landscape.<br><br>Shipra holds a Bachelor’s degree (Honours) and a Master’s in English Literature from Delhi University.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.