David Chilton, 65, author of The Wealthy Barber, is set to retire at the end of this year, bringing his nearly four-decade career of offering practical personal finance advice to a close.

As he prepares to step away, Chilton has outlined the money habits he believes can have the greatest impact on people's financial well-being, while highlighting three common mistakes that can undermine their savings.

In an interview with the Financial Post, Chilton, said his decision to retire was shaped by changing personal priorities, including the arrival of his granddaughter and a desire to spend more time with friends and family.

"My granddaughter was born and I want to be involved. I've had many friends battle health issues in the last year and I want to spend more time with them, but it also made me realize it could happen to me," he said.

"There are things I want to do while I'm healthy. And, to a smaller degree … I'd be leaving on a high note."

First published in 1989, The Wealthy Barber used a fictional barber and his conversations with clients to explain personal finance principles. Chilton followed it with The Wealthy Barber Returns in 2011 and later appeared on CBC's Dragons' Den, hosted a podcast and continued sharing financial advice.

Here are the three money habits Chilton recommends and the mistakes he says people continue to make.

David Chilton's top three personal finance tips 1. Make saving a non-negotiable monthly expense Chilton reiterated that saving should be treated as a priority rather than whatever is left after monthly expenses. He recommends automating the process through pre-authorised bank transfers, payroll deductions and investment platforms that move money directly into savings and investment accounts.

He said digital tools have made it easier to build this habit, even as the cost of living puts pressure on household budgets.

"I still say this is the most important thing people can do," Chilton said.

2. Track where your money goes The second recommendation is to prepare a spending summary by recording and categorising expenses over two to three months. The exercise can help identify unnecessary spending and reveal where money is going without adding much value to everyday life.

Chilton said people can use an app or maintain a record manually, although he prefers the latter because it helps individuals absorb their spending patterns.

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"I have not had one person out of the thousands of people who have done a spending summary who hasn't come back and said this was a big difference maker," he said.

3. Keep credit under control Chilton also warned against allowing easy access to credit to undermine savings. He said some people manage to save 10-15% of their income but accumulate debt through multiple credit cards and high credit limits.

He recalled that when he first wrote The Wealthy Barber, many people had credit limits of around $1,000, whereas some now have limits of $25,000 or more.

His advice was to remain disciplined and avoid treating credit cards as an additional source of income.

Three money mistakes Chilton says people should avoid 1. Keeping long-term savings in cash Chilton cautioned against leaving money intended for long-term goals, such as retirement, in a basic bank account or as cash inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). While cash may be suitable for short-term needs, he said long-term investors could miss out on investment growth and the benefits of compounding.

TFSAs were introduced in Canada in 2009. Chilton's comments on them relate to Canada's tax and investment system and should not be treated as a direct recommendation about Indian savings accounts.

2. Spending too much on cars He also identified expensive cars as a drain on household finances, pointing out that the total cost goes beyond monthly instalments. Insurance, fuel, parking and maintenance can add significantly to the annual expense.

Chilton said the excitement of buying a new car often fades quickly, while the financial commitment continues.

"I'm pumped for a week and a half and then all of a sudden there are wrappers on the ground and dog hair all over it and I don't care any more," he said.

3. Paying too much in investment fees His third warning concerned high-cost investment funds. Chilton said annual management fees of 2% to 2.25% could substantially erode returns over a 30- to 40-year investment period.

He mentioned that such costs make it harder for investors to keep pace, particularly when fees accumulate over decades. His comments were directed at the Canadian mutual fund market, where he believes investors continue to put too much money into expensive products.

What is Chilton's biggest lesson after four decades? Reflecting on his career, Chilton said financial security is not just about accumulating wealth but also about reducing the stress associated with money.

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"People who are on top of their finances are happier and less stressed because they are more in control," he said.