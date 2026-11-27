David Chilton, 65, author of The Wealthy Barber, is set to retire at the end of this year, bringing his nearly four-decade career of offering practical personal finance advice to a close.

As he prepares to step away, Chilton has outlined the money habits he believes can have the greatest impact on people's financial well-being, while highlighting three common mistakes that can undermine their savings.

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In an interview with the Financial Post, Chilton, said his decision to retire was shaped by changing personal priorities, including the arrival of his granddaughter and a desire to spend more time with friends and family.

"My granddaughter was born and I want to be involved. I've had many friends battle health issues in the last year and I want to spend more time with them, but it also made me realize it could happen to me," he said.

"There are things I want to do while I'm healthy. And, to a smaller degree … I'd be leaving on a high note."

First published in 1989, The Wealthy Barber used a fictional barber and his conversations with clients to explain personal finance principles. Chilton followed it with The Wealthy Barber Returns in 2011 and later appeared on CBC's Dragons' Den, hosted a podcast and continued sharing financial advice.

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Here are the three money habits Chilton recommends and the mistakes he says people continue to make.

David Chilton's top three personal finance tips 1. Make saving a non-negotiable monthly expense Chilton reiterated that saving should be treated as a priority rather than whatever is left after monthly expenses. He recommends automating the process through pre-authorised bank transfers, payroll deductions and investment platforms that move money directly into savings and investment accounts.

He said digital tools have made it easier to build this habit, even as the cost of living puts pressure on household budgets.

"I still say this is the most important thing people can do," Chilton said.

2. Track where your money goes The second recommendation is to prepare a spending summary by recording and categorising expenses over two to three months. The exercise can help identify unnecessary spending and reveal where money is going without adding much value to everyday life.

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Chilton said people can use an app or maintain a record manually, although he prefers the latter because it helps individuals absorb their spending patterns.

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"I have not had one person out of the thousands of people who have done a spending summary who hasn't come back and said this was a big difference maker," he said.

3. Keep credit under control Chilton also warned against allowing easy access to credit to undermine savings. He said some people manage to save 10-15% of their income but accumulate debt through multiple credit cards and high credit limits.

He recalled that when he first wrote The Wealthy Barber, many people had credit limits of around $1,000, whereas some now have limits of $25,000 or more.

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His advice was to remain disciplined and avoid treating credit cards as an additional source of income.

Three money mistakes Chilton says people should avoid 1. Keeping long-term savings in cash Chilton cautioned against leaving money intended for long-term goals, such as retirement, in a basic bank account or as cash inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). While cash may be suitable for short-term needs, he said long-term investors could miss out on investment growth and the benefits of compounding.

TFSAs were introduced in Canada in 2009. Chilton's comments on them relate to Canada's tax and investment system and should not be treated as a direct recommendation about Indian savings accounts.

2. Spending too much on cars He also identified expensive cars as a drain on household finances, pointing out that the total cost goes beyond monthly instalments. Insurance, fuel, parking and maintenance can add significantly to the annual expense.

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Chilton said the excitement of buying a new car often fades quickly, while the financial commitment continues.

"I'm pumped for a week and a half and then all of a sudden there are wrappers on the ground and dog hair all over it and I don't care any more," he said.

3. Paying too much in investment fees His third warning concerned high-cost investment funds. Chilton said annual management fees of 2% to 2.25% could substantially erode returns over a 30- to 40-year investment period.

He mentioned that such costs make it harder for investors to keep pace, particularly when fees accumulate over decades. His comments were directed at the Canadian mutual fund market, where he believes investors continue to put too much money into expensive products.

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What is Chilton's biggest lesson after four decades? Reflecting on his career, Chilton said financial security is not just about accumulating wealth but also about reducing the stress associated with money.

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"People who are on top of their finances are happier and less stressed because they are more in control," he said.

His retirement will bring an end to a nearly four-decade career that began with a book explaining financial principles through everyday conversations. Chilton stated he plans to wind down his podcast by the end of 2026, although some social media content is expected to continue into early 2027.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X