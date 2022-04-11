‘The years in which value does well, we’ll take them in our stride’

There are some customers who expect some kind of pointers. And there are some customers who just want to use your products, because they will run whatever portfolios, changes, etc. Take, for example, products which have got some built-in advice, let’s say, balanced advantage products, or a fund of fund (FoF) scheme. Somebody who’s coming in there obviously is looking for a product which has built-in advice.Then there are some people who are saying no, I don’t want your large-cap to become like a mid-cap, which anyway, now cannot happen. So you have to basically have products that cater to both kinds of investors. I don’t think that you should shutter a product just because you think valuations are high. If we think there are cases where we think products may become inappropriate for people, we might as well not launch them in the first place. There’s been a constant debate in narrow sector funds. And when the going is good, everybody just gets in. But nobody can give you guidance on when to get out. You can however shut a fund because of capacity issues. For instance, if it is too large for its target universe of stocks.

