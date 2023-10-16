Thematic and hybrid funds garnered higher inflows in Sept, financial advisors explain why
The stock market outlook continues to be positive as the Indian economy continues to perform beyond expectations. This has led to a bullish sentiment among investors who are now willing to push money into thematic funds for better returns in the long run.
The market is volatile owing to sudden and unexpected macro factors stemming from so many wars. For a dedicated long-term investor, this situation presents an opportunity to increase their holdings or initiate new investments. The age-old principle of “buy low, sell high" continues to be a tried-and-true strategy in the stock market. Continued market upheavals in the past have not deterred long-term investors from putting their money in the market. This is evident from the recent data shared by the recently released Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) recent September data which highlighted inflows into the market worth ₹16,000 crores through regular systematic investment plan (SIP) investments.