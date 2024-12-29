The cost of chasing trends with sectoral and thematic funds
Summary
- Thematic and sectoral funds attract investors with potential high returns but come with high risks, as evidenced by nearly half trading below the issue price.
The promise of big returns from thematic and sectoral funds comes with equally high risks. With nearly half of the 147 thematic and sectoral mutual funds trading below their issue price as of December, it is important to assess whether thematic funds belong in your portfolio or if they are better avoided.