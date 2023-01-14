Thematic fund turns 23 years, SIP of 10,000 turns 2 Cr with a CAGR of 16%

Performance of Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund

The fund has produced a -0.87% negative CAGR during the past year. Due to the fund's CAGR of 26.07% over the past three years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown your net investment of ₹3.60 lakh to ₹5.24 lakh. Due to the fund's CAGR of 24.86% during the previous five years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have enhanced your total investment of ₹6 lakh to ₹11.09 lakh. With a CAGR of 16.49% from the fund's inception, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown your net investment of ₹27.50 lakh to ₹2.53 crore.