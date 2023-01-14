Thematic fund turns 23 years, SIP of 10,000 turns 2 Cr with a CAGR of 16%

Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund is a thematic equity scheme investing in the technology, telecom, media, entertainment and other related ancillary sectors.
Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund is a thematic equity scheme investing in the technology, telecom, media, entertainment and other related ancillary sectors. Through a portfolio with a target allocation of 100% equity and a focus on sectoral/thematic investments, the fund aims to create long-term wealth. The fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in the stocks of global technology corporations and closely related ancillary industries. The fund started operations on January 15, 2000, marking its 23-year anniversary tomorrow. Let's know how the fund turned a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 to ₹2.53 Cr with a CAGR of 16.49%.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund is a thematic equity scheme investing in the technology, telecom, media, entertainment and other related ancillary sectors. Through a portfolio with a target allocation of 100% equity and a focus on sectoral/thematic investments, the fund aims to create long-term wealth. The fund may also invest up to 25% of its net assets in the stocks of global technology corporations and closely related ancillary industries. The fund started operations on January 15, 2000, marking its 23-year anniversary tomorrow. Let's know how the fund turned a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 to ₹2.53 Cr with a CAGR of 16.49%.
Performance of Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund
The fund has produced a -0.87% negative CAGR during the past year. Due to the fund's CAGR of 26.07% over the past three years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown your net investment of ₹3.60 lakh to ₹5.24 lakh. Due to the fund's CAGR of 24.86% during the previous five years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have enhanced your total investment of ₹6 lakh to ₹11.09 lakh. With a CAGR of 16.49% from the fund's inception, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown your net investment of ₹27.50 lakh to ₹2.53 crore.
Performance of Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund
The fund has produced a -0.87% negative CAGR during the past year. Due to the fund's CAGR of 26.07% over the past three years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown your net investment of ₹3.60 lakh to ₹5.24 lakh. Due to the fund's CAGR of 24.86% during the previous five years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have enhanced your total investment of ₹6 lakh to ₹11.09 lakh. With a CAGR of 16.49% from the fund's inception, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have grown your net investment of ₹27.50 lakh to ₹2.53 crore.
In the last 5 years, the fund has generated a CAGR of 24.57% compared to the benchmark - S&P BSE Teck TRI performance of 20.70% in the same period. Compared to the benchmark performance of 26.25% during the past three years, the fund's CAGR was 31.86%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the last 5 years, the fund has generated a CAGR of 24.57% compared to the benchmark - S&P BSE Teck TRI performance of 20.70% in the same period. Compared to the benchmark performance of 26.25% during the past three years, the fund's CAGR was 31.86%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
The above returns have been taken from the data available on the latest fact sheet of the fund.
The above returns have been taken from the data available on the latest fact sheet of the fund.
Key details of Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund
The fund is being managed by Mr. Kunal Sangoi since January 16, 2014 and Mr. Dhaval Joshi since November 21, 2022. Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund recorded ₹3,244 Crores of assets under management (AUM) as of 31/12/2022 and as of Jan 13, 2023, the fund's NAV was ₹127.66. The expense ratio for the fund's regular option is 2.06%, while the expense ratio for its direct option is 0.87%. The fund has exposure to the capital goods, consumer discretionary, technology, services, and communication sectors. The fund’s top 10 holdings are Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Coforge, Cyient, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Wipro Limited.
Key details of Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund
The fund is being managed by Mr. Kunal Sangoi since January 16, 2014 and Mr. Dhaval Joshi since November 21, 2022. Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund recorded ₹3,244 Crores of assets under management (AUM) as of 31/12/2022 and as of Jan 13, 2023, the fund's NAV was ₹127.66. The expense ratio for the fund's regular option is 2.06%, while the expense ratio for its direct option is 0.87%. The fund has exposure to the capital goods, consumer discretionary, technology, services, and communication sectors. The fund’s top 10 holdings are Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Coforge, Cyient, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Wipro Limited.
Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).