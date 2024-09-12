Money
Thematic & sector funds are all the rage. But recent returns mask the true risk.
Summary
- Mutual funds with specific themes and sectors are now the largest in terms of asset size and number of folios – a proxy for the number of investors – thanks to their performance over the past three to five years. But is it wise to invest in them?
"Which mutual fund should I invest in?"
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more