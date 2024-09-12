Chasing returns: Any classic book on investing would advise you to buy low and sell high, but that’s easier said than done. There’s a pitch for a ‘defence scheme’ that says the Nifty Defence Index delivered a 206% return in the past 12 months. The eye-popping return makes for good marketing material, but investing in a theme or sector that has done well over the past three to five years is risky, as it’s probably time for the cycle to turn. A look at the past 10 years of data (WhiteOak's data from 2014 onwards, for instance) shows there have been different winners and losers almost every year as far as themes and sectors are concerned. That's not to say the buy-high-and-sell-higher strategy never works, but asset management companies will more often than not try to sell you something that has already done well in the recent past.