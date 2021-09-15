Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Money >Personal Finance >There are better options than Ulips for investments

There are better options than Ulips for investments

1 min read . 15 Sep 2021 Srikanth Meenakshi

You could start a simple SIP in a portfolio with two funds. A low-cost index fund such as UTI Nifty index fund and a hybrid fund such as SBI Equity hybrid fund.

I am a 47-year-old working woman and most of my investments have been in the safe zone. I invest 35,000 each month. I have now started investing about 9,000 a month in Bajaj Allianz Future Gain for a 20-year lock-in period. I am interested in exploring short-term investments for three to five years, 10 years, and 15 years to spread the time periods and diversify risk. What would be the best portfolio in this case?

—Name withheld on request

Until recently, you have been investing only in fixed income options. You have now started investing in market-linked investment instruments in the form of a Ulip. This is a positive step.

However, there are better ways to handle your market investments. You could start a simple SIP in a portfolio with two funds. A low-cost index fund such as UTI Nifty index fund and a hybrid fund such as SBI Equity hybrid fund. This would give you an efficient way to manage your long-term investments where you have more control and options for liquidity (interim withdrawals at shorter time frames).

Srikanth Meenakshi is founder, Primeinvestor.in.

