There are key investment lessons to learn from reportage on airlines

This is not to even remotely say that algorithm/quant investment strategies don’t work. But try and think about it, if someone has got a quant-based strategy that is working in real time, will they try and make more money out of it for themselves, or will they try sharing that strategy in the public domain, get prospective investors to invest money with them and then try making money out of managing money. This is a very essential point that investors need to keep in mind.