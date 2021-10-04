There are many good businesses to buy and stay invested in: Atul Bhole, DSP MF

Our view on the market is sanguine even at these levels. The macro situation is favourable and getting better. This would certainly reflect in corporate earnings growth going ahead. We would advise investors to stick to their current asset allocation and stay invested rather than tweaking according to market level. If the allocation pattern requires investment in equity, the investor can go for fulfilling it in one go or over the next three-six months through a systematic transfer plan (STP) way. It is very important to bear in mind that post such a breakneck rally, a repeat cannot be expected in the near term and investment needs to be a period of more than five-seven years to expect decent returns from these levels.