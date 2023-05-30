There are more ₹500 fake notes in circulation than ₹2000, RBI annual report shows1 min read 30 May 2023, 01:16 PM IST
The number of fake notes of ₹2,000 denomination detected decreased to 9,806 pieces during the 2022-23 period
The number of fake notes of ₹500 denomination detected has increased by 14.4% to 91,110 pieces in 2022-23 compared to the previous year, according to the Reserve Bank of India's annual report released today, May 30. The number of fake currency notes of ₹2,000 denomination detected decreased to ₹9,806 pieces during the same period, the report stated.
