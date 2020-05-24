There is a case for buying AT1 bonds. But should you?

Who should invest?

If you are an individual investor such as a high net-worth individual (HNI) or a mass affluent individual and do not have the analytical bandwidth of an institutional investor, you need to be extra careful about the risks and eligibility. Term deposits and AT1 perpetual bonds are not comparable from the risk perspective, something to which the Yes Bank debacle has opened our eyes. Deposits were bailed out as other leading banks were “requested" to take a stake in Yes Bank. It is a sales pitch that FD of a bank would give you X% and AT1 bond of the same bank will give you Y%. Currently, the AT1 bond of a private sector bank is trading at a very high yield of approximately 17%. It looks attractive, may be it is an over-reaction of the market on the risk assessment. However, it is better left for institutional buyers. Only savvy individuals should look at AT1 bonds of marquee PSU and private sector banks.