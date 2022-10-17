There is no short-cut: Long-term investment is only way to grow your wealth

Rohit Beri, Chief Investment Officer, True Beacon, wealth management firm for UHNI and HNI’s said unless you are a professional trader, stay away from short-term investments. Investing only works in the long term – luck may help you in the short-term but will eventually run out. SIPs are great tools to bring discipline as well as automatic time-diversification. Before investing in alternatives (either direct or via AIF), spend time understanding the asset class – Alternatives can be too risky or too safe for your needs. Again, compounding is your best friend.