There is no vaccine against these investing mistakes

Biotech’s oddness extends to its main exchange-traded funds. Mainstream biotech indexes are weighted by market value and dominated by two big players, AbbVie, up by less than the S&P 500 this year, and Amgen, whose shares are down. The biggest U.S. biotech ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology (ticker IBB), includes only Nasdaq-listed stocks and so excludes AbbVie. The second-biggest, SPDR S&P Biotech (XBI), treats each stock almost equally, minimizing AbbVie and Amgen’s effect. Because some of the upstarts have done phenomenally well this year, it is up 32%, much better than IBB’s 17% or the S&P’s 12%.