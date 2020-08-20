There’s a need to boost lending to infuse real liquidity in consumers’ hands

The government also announced a ₹30,000 crore special liquidity scheme for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to help establish their funding operations. Though the scheme has been formulated to stimulate consumer demand and encourage lending institutions, the stated objective may not have been achieved. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recognized that there is a slump in private consumption and banks are the key players in financing consumption and investment. Banks and NBFCs are enthusiastic about lending to existing customers. There is, however, an understandable reluctance in extending credit to new clients. As things stand today, it would be safe to assume that the abundant liquidity hasn’t resulted in the desired uptick in demand.