There's more to term insurance than low premiums

Coverage: It is the most significant element to think about while purchasing term insurance. The calculation is simple if you consider factors such as the amount of coverage your family would require to maintain their current lifestyle and whether it would be sufficient to meet the family’s future financial needs. Experts recommend getting a term insurance policy that is at least 20 times your annual salary. Less coverage may compromise your lifestyle while away, and opting for more coverage may result in high premium costs. As a result, it’s always a good idea to figure out how much life insurance you will need to protect your family.

