There’s now a higher return potential for debt investors

From an investor standpoint, the most important thing to focus on in the next 12 to 18 months will be the carry (or current yield) across debt portfolios. With successive rate hikes and continued tightening of liquidity conditions, yields across the board have risen significantly in the last 12 to 15 months, especially post March. That means the starting position for an investor entering the debt market in any segment is significantly higher carry (portfolio yield) and hence significantly higher potential returns vis-à-vis what was the case just 6 months back. That should give investors reasonable comfort. Over the medium to long term, a bulk of the return across debt products comes from the portfolio yield, and hence this is the best possible news coming out of the debt markets. The second piece of good news is that most rate hikes are behind us, may be an incremental 25 bps still to go and the markets have already priced that in. That means, the potential for adverse mark-to-market losses is lesser going forward, especially if the investor’s time horizon and his choice of debt products is in line.