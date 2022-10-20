These 2 govt banks offer 7% interest rate on fixed deposits (FDs)

After four consecutive repo rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), several banks have raised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). The State Bank of India (SBI) HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are among those lenders that have hiked interest on term deposits recently. Canara Bank and Union Bank of India have also revised their term deposit rates. Since May 2022, several government, private and small finance banks have increased the interest rates on FDs and savings accounts.

