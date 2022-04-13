The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to keep the repo and reverse repo rates unchanged yet again in its bi-monthly monetary policy meeting on April 8, 2022. As a result, banks have increased interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). Banks like State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, and Bank of Baroda have recently hiked FD rates.

Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes FD rates

Kotak Mahindra Bank has hiked FD rates of various tenures for amounts less than ₹2 crore. The new rates are effective from April 12, 2022, according to the Kotak Mahindra Bank website. After the latest hike, the bank is giving interest rates ranging from 2.50% to 5.60% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 30 days 2.50%

31 - 45 days 2.75%

46 - 90 days 2.75%

91 - 120 days 3%

121 - 179 days 3.50%

180 days 4.50%

181 days to 269 days 4.50%

270 days 4.50%

271 days to 363 days 4.50%

364 days 4.75%

365 days to 389 days 5.10%

390 days (12 months 25 days) 5.2%

391 days - Less than 23 months 5.2%

23 months 5.25%

23 months 1 day- less than 2 years 5.25%

2 years- less than 3 years 5.3%

3 years and above but less than 4 years 5.45%

4 years and above but less than 5 years 5.50%

5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years 5.60%

HDFC Bank hikes FD rates

Private lender HDFC Bank has increased the interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore on some tenures, according to the lender's website. The new fixed deposit (FD) rates are with effect from 6 April 2022. HDFC Bank offers 2.50 per cent to 5.60 per cent interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to ten years for the general public.

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 29 days 2.50%

30 - 45 days 3%

61 - 90 days 3%

91 days - 6 months 3.5%

6 months 1 day - 9 months 4.4%

9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.4%

1 year - 5.10%

1 year 1 day - 2 years 5.10%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.20%

3 years 1 day- 5 years 5.45%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.60%

Bank of Baroda hikes FD rates

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has raised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from March 22 for deposits of less than ₹2 crore. After this revision, the Bank of Baroda's latest FD interest rates ranges from 2.80 per cent to 5.55 per cent for maturities between 7 days and 10 years.

7 days to 14 days 2.80%

15 days to 45 days 2.80%

46 days to 90 days 3.70%

91 days to 180 days 3.70%

181 days to 270 days 4.30%

271 days & above and less than 1 year 4.40%

1 year 5.00%

Above 1 year to 400 days 5.20%

Above 400 days and up to 2 Years 5.20%

Above 2 Years and up to 3 Years 5.20%

Above 3 Years and up to 5 Years 5.35%

Above 5 Years and up to 10 Years 5.35%

Above 10 years (for MACT/MACAD%

Court Order schemes only) 5.10%