These 3 banks have recently hiked fixed deposit (FD) rates

HDFC Bank hikes FD rates

Private lender HDFC Bank has increased the interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore on some tenures, according to the lender's website. The new fixed deposit (FD) rates are with effect from 6 April 2022. HDFC Bank offers 2.50 per cent to 5.60 per cent interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to ten years for the general public.