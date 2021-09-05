These 3 banks offer higher interest than SBI, ICICI, HDFC Bank on fixed deposits

Bank FD: Before choosing a fixed deposit, you should compare the interest rates on offer

When it comes to investment with a guaranteed return, bank fixed deposits (FDs) continue to be popular investment products not just among senior citizens, who are looking for guaranteed income, but also among investors who are looking for low-risk investment tools. Before choosing an FD, you should compare the interest rates on offer. Investors are most likely to put their money in a bank that gives them the highest interest rate. But the rate offered by top lenders like the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and others have been falling for some time. On the contrary, some small finance banks (SFBs) are offering lucrative interest rates when compared to top lenders. Although, they have also cut the rates.

Small finance banks offer the highest interest rate ranging from 6.75% and 7%.

Small finance banks offer the highest interest rate ranging from 6.75% and 7%.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank FD rates

According to its website, Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers interest ranging from 3.25% to 6.75% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

North East Small Finance Bank FD rates

North East Small Finance Bank offers an interest rate ranging from 3% to 7% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

Jana Small Finance Bank FD rates

SBI FD rates

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 2.9% to 5.4% to general customers.

HDFC Bank FD rates

HDFC Bank offers interest ranging from 2.50% to 5.50% on deposits maturing between 7 days and 10 years.

ICICI Bank FD rates

ICICI Bank gives interest rates ranging from 2.5% to 5.50% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.