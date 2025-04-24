THESE 3 HDFC Bank cards offer a blend of rewards and cashbacks. Check details

Before you opt for a credit card, it is vital to compare the key features offered by the card in comparison to the similar cards in the same category. Here we compare the three everyday rewards credit cards offered by HDFC Bank.

We share details about three HDFC Bank credit cards which offer rewards and cashbacks. These three cards are Millennia Credit Card, MoneyBack+ Credit Card and Freedom Credit Card. Let us understand what are the key features of these cards:

Key features of these cards I. Millennia Credit Card: These are the key features of Millennia credit card:

A. It offers 5 percent cashback on Amazon, BookMyShow, Cult.fit, Flipkart, Myntra, Sony LIV, Swiggy, Tata CLiQ, Uber and Zomato.

B. There is an additional 1 percent cashback on other expenses.

C. The cardholders offer gift vouchers worth ₹1000 worth on spends of ₹1 lakh and above in each calendar quarter.

D. You are also entitled to receive a 10 per cent additional discount on Swiggy Dineout using coupon code HDFCCARD.

II. MoneyBack+ Credit Card: These are the key features of MoneyBack+Credit card:

A 10X cash points on Amazon, BigBasket, Flipkart, Reliance Smart SuperStore and Swiggy.

B. 5X CashPoints on EMI spends at merchant locations

C. Two cash points on all other spends (excluding fuel, wallets loads)

D. Gift vouchers worth up to ₹2,000 annually.

III. Freedom Credit Card: These are the key features of Freedom Credit Card:

A. Earn 5X CashPoints on EMI spends at merchant locations

B. Earn 1 CashPoint per every Rs.150 on other spends (excluding fuel, wallets loads)

C. Earn 10X CashPoints on your favourite merchants (Big Basket, BookMyshow, OYO, Swiggy and Uber )