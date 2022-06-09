These 4 public sector banks offer the highest interest rates on savings accounts

Canara Bank

As per our analysis, Canara Bank is the second public sector bank on our list with the highest interest rates on savings accounts. The bank is offering an interest rate of 2.90% for an outstanding balance of less than Rs. 50 Lakh to less than ₹100 Cr, 3.05% for the balance slab of Rs. 100 Cr to less than ₹500 Cr, 3.35% for the balance slab of ₹500 Cr to less than ₹1000 Cr and 3.50% which is the highest rate for the balance slab of ₹1000 Cr & above. These rates are effective as of 01.03.2022.