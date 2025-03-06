At the time of opening a fixed deposit (FD), it is advisable to compare the interest rates offered by different banks. Importantly, some banks have started to slash their rates in the wake of RBI cutting benchmark repo rate after nearly five-year hiatus.

Even a tiny difference – say of 50 basis points-- can lead to higher savings and income. For instance, when there is an investment of ₹5 lakh in a fixed deposit, you can earn an extra income of ₹12,500 in five years. And if the FD is of ₹10 lakh, extra savings (on account of an extra 50 BPS interest) can jump to ₹25,000.

Here we list out the special tenure fixed deposits which offer higher interest.

Four special FDs offered by three different banks SBI Amrit Vrishti: This is a scheme for 444 days and offers 7.25 percent per annum while senior citizens are offered 7.75 percent per annum. The last date to open this scheme is March 31.

SBI Amrit Kalash: This is a special FD offered for 400 days with interest of 7.10 percent offered on deposits. The last date to apply for this FD is also March 31.

IDBI Bank Utsav Callable FD: IDBI Bank Utsav Callable FD: IDBI bank also offers a number of other special tenure FDs. On a 300 day FD, it offers 7.05 percent to general citizens and 7.55 percent to senior citizens.

On 375 days FD, the bank offers 7.25 and 7.85 percent to general and senior citizens, respectively. On 444 day FD, the bank offers 7.35 and 7.85 percent to general and senior citizens, respectively.

On 555 days FD, interest offered is 7.40 percent to general citizens and 7.9 percent to senior citizens.

And finally, on a 700-day FD, the bank offers 7.20 and 7.70 percent interest. The last date to start this fixed deposit is March 31, 2025.

Indian Bank: Indian Bank also offers IND Supreme 300 which is a fixed deposit for 300 days and offers 7.05 percent to general citizens and an additional 50 basis points to senior citizens. The last date to open this FD is March 31.