THESE credit cards allow travellers to earn maximum airmiles. Check list here

As a frequent traveller, it is feasible to use a credit card that offers reward points to you that can be redeemed to buy air tickets. One can accumulate sufficient points as one shops online or offline, and these points can then be monetised at the time of buying an air ticket.
Here we list out some credit cards which offer air miles to travellers.
I. Axis Bank Atlas credit card: This is an airline agnostic travel credit card which is aimed to benefit you on every travel you make. You can enjoy exclusive travel benefits and much more. One can earn 5 EDGE miles on travel and 2 EDGE miles on other spends.
II. HSBC TravelOne Credit Card: This credit card allows you to earn double reward points on spending on flights, travel aggregators and foreign currency transactions.
You can earn 4 reward points for every ₹100 spent on flights, travel aggregators and in foreign currency. You can get 2 reward points for every ₹100 spent on anything else with no cap.
III. HDFC Diners Club Black Metal Edition: Besides offering unlimited airport lounge access to 1300 plus lounges in India and worldwide, it offers 10X reward points on spending via SmartBuy. You can redeem up to 70% the booking value through reward points.
IV. Axis Bank Magnus for Burgundy: This card offers a voucher worth ₹12,500 from Luxe gift card, The Postcard Hotels gift voucher or Yatra gift voucher. The card also offers 15% off on international and domestic Oberoi & Trident Hotels.
V. Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Emeralde: You can earn ₹10,000 Skywards miles on annual renewal. It also gives unlimited access to airport lounges. You can also earn up to 4% cashback on iShop. You can get access to international and domestic airport lounges for the primary cardholder.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
