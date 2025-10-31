THESE 5 credit cards can help you save money on your movies with family

If you are a movie buff and a credit card user at the same time, it is recommended to use your card to make the most of discounts on movie tickets. The plans and offers vary from card to card.

Some provide free cinema tickets, whereas some give a discount when you book the tickets. However, there are some conditions which first need to be met before you can claim these discounts, for example, minimum spend.

These are some of the credit cards which users can use for a nice movie experience:

Credit cards for discounts on movie tickets I. SBI Card ELITE: You can buy one get one Free on BookMyShow. This card also offers up to ₹250 per ticket, twice a month, with an annual benefit of up to ₹6,000.

II. ICICI Bank Coral Credit Card: This credit card by ICICI Bank offers up to 25% off on up to two tickets per month via BookMyShow, up to ₹100 discount, which is valid twice a month.

III. HDFC Times Card Credit: This card also offers a discount on movie tickets when booked via BookMyShow up to ₹150 per ticket (maximum ₹350 per transaction), up to four tickets per month

IV. Axis Bank My Zone Credit Card: This card by Axis Bank offers one free movie ticket on Paytm, up to ₹200 discount per month.

V. Kotak PVR Platinum Credit Card: Using this card allows you to claim two free PVR movie tickets every month. But you will have to spend ₹10,000 in the billing cycle.