THESE 5 credit cards give cashback offers to the cardholders

At the time of applying for a credit card, one should evaluate it based on the different features it offers. Some cards provide cashback offers and shopping discounts, while others offer exclusive access to airport lounges and golf courses.

Therefore, it is recommended to choose the ones which give tempting offers. Here we list out credit cards which give cashback offers to the cardholders.

Credit cards give cashback offers I. SBI Cashback Card: This card offers 5 percent cashback on online spends without any merchant restriction. There is 1 percent cashback on offline spends.

II. Axis Bank Ace Credit Card: This card gives 5 percent cashback on bill payment (electricity, internet, gas and more) and DTH and mobile recharges on Google Pay. There is a 4 percent cashback on Swiggy, Zomato and Ola and 1.5 percent cashback on all other spends.

III. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: This card offers points on every ₹100 spent on Amazon. The card holders are entitled to earn 5X if they are prime members, 3X if they are non-prime members, 2X on 100+ partner merchants.

IV. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: Cardholders are entitled to earn 7.5 percent cashback on Myntra spends capped at ₹4,000 per statement quarter, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart and Cleartrip spends capped at ₹4,000 per statement quarter per merchant. Cardholders are also entitled to earn unlimited 4 percent cashback on preferred merchants.

V. HDFC Millennia Credit Card: It gives 5 percent cashback on Amazon, BookMyShow, Cult.fit, Flipkart, Myntra, Sony LIV, Swiggy, Tata CLiQ, Uber and Zomato and 1 per cent cashback on other spends.

