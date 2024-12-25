These 5 credit cards give cashback when you buy gadgets online

The credit cards which are considered popular among gadget enthusiasts give good cashback to the cardholders and include Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card and HDFC Bank Millennia Credit Card

If you are a credit card user and planning to buy an electronic gadget some time soon, it is rational to check whether the card offers any cashback on the purchase of gadget. Although most of us hold a credit card which we use for a slew of purposes such as for dining, movies and even online shopping.

Meanwhile, some cards are considered good for earning cashbacks while others give tempting offers when you spend on entertainment, whereas others are advantageous when you use them to buy gadget(s).

Here we give a lowdown on the credit cards popular among gadget enthusiasts I. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: With this credit card, Prime members are entitled to earn 5 percent cashback on Amazon purchases, while non-Prime members receive 3 percent. This is ideal for buying electronics on Amazon. The card has no joining or annual fees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You can also use this card on Amazon Pay and earn 2 percent cashback on payments to over 100 partner merchants.

II. SBI Cashback Credit Card: This card offers 5 percent cashback on all online spends, making it tempting for buying gadgets from online marketplaces. The card has a joining fee of ₹999, which is waived when you spend over ₹2 lakh in the preceding year.

The card cashback is auto credited to SBI Card account within two days of next statement generation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

III. HDFC Bank Millennia Credit Card: It provides 5 percent cashback on popular platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and others, beneficial for online gadget purchases. It also offers 1 percent cashback on all other categories.

The joining and annual fees are ₹1,000 plus applicable taxes. The card also offers ₹1,000 worth gift vouchers on spends of ₹1,00,000 and above in each quarter.

IV. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: It offers 5 percent cashback on Flipkart purchases and 4 percent on preferred merchants such as Swiggy, PVR, CultFit and Uber. This can be considered good for buying gadgets on Flipkart. The joining fee is ₹500, with the annual fee waived off as you spend ₹3.5 lakh in the preceding year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

V. Axis Bank ACE Credit Card: This card provides 5 percent cashback on bill payments and recharges via Google Pay, and 4 percent on platforms like Swiggy, Ola and Zomato, with 1.5 percent cashback on all other spends.

The joining fee is ₹499, with the annual fee waived on spending ₹2 lakh in the previous year.

Meanwhile, there are some key factors that a card holder must consider at the time of opting for a credit card with an intent to buy gadgets later on. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key factors to consider I. Spending habits: Select a card that aligns with your preferred shopping marketplaces to maximise the cashback and rewards.

II. Fees: It is also important to be aware of the joining and annual fees, and check if they can be waived off based on spending thresholds.

III. Credit limit: The card holder should also ensure that the card offers a sufficient credit limit to accommodate your gadget purchases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}