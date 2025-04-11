These 5 credit cards give free access to domestic and international airport lounges. Check list here

Travelling by air is not a luxury anymore for most urban dwellers. And when you take a flight to any domestic or international destination, it is usual to wait for an hour or longer at the airport. And for that, airport lounge comes handy. It is vital to note that each credit card has certain inbuilt limits with regards to access to airport lounge.

For example, some cards give access for a limited number of times in a quarter while, other cards give access only to a selct few lounges.

There could be certain criteria of spending in the preceding quarter which must be fulfilled before becoming eligible for the entitlement.

Here, we list out the famous credit cards which give complimentary access to airport lounges.

Airport lounge access via credit cards I. HDFC Regalia: It offers complimentary lounge access at over 1,000 airports. The card also offers ₹5,000 worth flight vouchers on annual spends of ₹five lakh and an additional voucher of ₹5,000 on spends of ₹7.5 lakhs.

The card gives 12 complimentary access within India (both at domestic and international terminals) using the HDFC Bank Regalia Gold Credit Card.

II. Axis Flipkart Card: This card gives complimentary lounge visits to select airport lounges within India each calendar year with your Flipkart Axis Bank credit card on minimum spends of ₹50,000 in previous months. Annual fee is ₹500 which is waived off when the annual spend is more than ₹3.5 lakh.

III. Axis Magnus: Card holders are entitled to unlimited complimentary international lounge visits and 4 additional guess visits each year with priority pass card. The card also gives unlimited visits to select airport lounges in India.

IV. SBI Card ELITE: This card offers two complimentary domestic airport lounge visits per quarter in India.

V. ICICI Sapphiro card: This card gives four complimentary domestic airport lounge access in a quarter and two complimentary international airport lounge access in a year.