THESE 5 credit cards levy zero annual fees. Check the list here

Are you planning to apply for a credit card but worried about its prohibitively high annual fees? If that is the case – you should bear in mind that there are a slew of cards which do not levy any annual fee at all. Here, we list out five of these credit cards which do not charge anything from their customers.

5 popular credit cards with zero annual fees I.Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: There is no joining or annual fees on this card. Another interesting feature is that there is no limit or expiry date on the awards earned using this card. This card offers 5 percent cashback on spends on Amazon India if you are a member of Amazon Prime. Additionally, you can earn 3 percent cashback if you are not a member of Amazon Prime.

And when you spend on such expenses as shopping, dining and insurance payment, you can earn 1 percent cashback. For more details pertaining to the card's features, you can visit ICICI Bank's website.

II.IDFC FIRST Millennia Credit Card: This card, as the bank's website mentions, is a lifetime-free card. Other features of this card include option of converting all transactions (above ₹2,500) into EMIs (equated monthly instalments), ₹500 gift voucher as welcome offer and 25 percent off on movie tickets.

III.ICICI Bank Platinum Chip Credit Card: This credit card neither has a joining fee nor does it charge any annual fee from the second year onwards. It is a no-frills card which offers great value. It also gives fuel surcharge waiver. It also offers the security of a chip card to offer security against the occurrence of a fraud. You can find more details on the official website of ICICI Bank.

IV.HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card: This card has zero joining or annual fees. It gives unsurpassed offers, rewards and privileges from lifestyle partners. It allows you to collect air miles from leading airlines, thus accelerating the pace of reward point earnings.

Additionally, every time you spend ₹150 with this card, you stand to earn 2 reward points.

V.OneCard Credit Card: This card does not levy any joining or annual fees. It is a co-branded credit card that projects itself as a ‘premium’ card made of metal. Its banking partners include BOBCard, CSB Bank, Federal Bank, Indian Bank, SBM Bank and South Indian Bank.

The on-boarding process of this card is completely digital, thereby allowing card users to complete it in fewer than five minutes.