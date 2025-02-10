THESE 5 credit cards offer free lounge access at airports around the world. Check details here

If you are a frequent traveller to the destinations in India and overseas, and you like to travel in luxury, then it is advisable for you to carry a credit card.

Aside from using it for travel bookings, you can use your credit card to get access to airport lounges. However, it is vital to note that the access to the airport lounge is subject to terms and conditions.

There are credit cards, which give access to airport lounges only a limited number of times whereas some cards give access to domestic lounges and only a limited access to international lounges.

Another condition attached to a few of these credit cards is that the card users are required to spend above a certain threshold before you become entitled to claim lounge access in the following quarter.

Top 5 credit cards which give access to airport lounges I. HDFC Bank Regalia Gold Credit Card: This card offers complimentary Airport lounge access within India. You can get access to lounges within India (at domestic as well as international terminals) 12 times when you carry this card.

You need to swipe HDFC Bank Regalia Gold Credit Card at the lounge to be able to avail the complimentary lounge access.

II. American Express Platinum Card: You can travel around the world and access one of over 1400 airport lounges across 130 countries.

The American Express Global Lounge Collection includes access to best-in-class airport lounges such as The Centurion Lounge, Delta Lounge and Priority pass lounges. The annual fee of this credit card is ₹66,000 plus taxes.

III. SBI Card Elite: You can get access to 6 complimentary airport lounge visits per calendar year outside India with maximum of 2 visits per quarter. There is access to over 1,000 airport lounges worldwide.

IV. ICICI Bank Sapphiro Credit Card: This card enables you to access two complimentary international airport lounge visits per calendar year.

Besides, there are four complimentary accesses per quarter at select airport lounges in India. Priority Pass Membership enables card users to access over 1,400 lounges in more than 145 countries around the world. And DreamFolks Membership allows access to over 650 lounges in more than 100 countries.

V. Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card: This allows card users to avail complimentary international lounge visits and 8 additional guest visits per year with priority pass card. Importantly, guest visits have been revised to four per year with effect from April 20, 2024.