These 5 credit cards offer rewards galore to cardholders. Check details here

If you are looking for a new credit card, it is recommended to secure the one that offers a range of benefits, particularly reward points while you use it. These reward points allow the cardholders to redeem them for buying the merchandise or services.

Here we list out 5 popular cards which offer rewards: I. IDFC FIRST Classic / Select Credit Card: This card is meant for anyone whose annual income is ₹3 lakh or more. It gives 25 percent off on movie tickets and 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver and over 300 plus merchant offers. You can do instant EMI conversion for all online transactions above ₹2,500.

It offers 10X reward points on incremental spends above ₹20,000 per statement cycle and spends done on birthday. The card also offers 3X reward points on spends till ₹20,000 in a statement cycle and 1X reward points.

V. Axis Bank Ace credit card: There is a 5 percent cashback on bill payments (electricity, internet, gas and more) and DTH and mobile recharges on Google Pay.

There is a 4 percent cashback on Swiggy, Zomato and Ola and 1.5 percent cashback on all other spends.

Club Vistara SBI Card Prime: You can earn 4 CV points per ₹200 spent on all your spends. You can use your CV points on your CV account to redeem on Air Vistara and partner airlines. The card charges an annual fee and renewal fee of ₹2,999 plus taxes.

III. IndianOil Axis Bank Credit Card: This card offers 1 percent value back on online shopping by earning 5 reward points per ₹100 spent.

You can transact at online merchants between ₹100 and ₹5,000 to avail the offer. Maximum eligible spends per calendar month are ₹5,000. You can get the benefit of 4 percent value back on fuel transactions by earning 20 reward points per ₹100 spent at any IOCL fuel outlet in India.

You are eligible for annual fee waiver if you spend more than ₹3.5 lakh.

IV. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: This credit card offers 5X to prime member and 3X to non prime member. The reward points are credited to Amazon account in the form of Amazon Pay balance at the end of the billing cycle. These rewards have no expiry.

