THESE 5 credit cards provide liberal access to airport lounges. Check the list here

When you are a credit card user, it is vital to make use of the services and features it offers. Among others, one feature that most credit cards carry is the access to domestic and international airport lounges.

This means merely by swiping the card at the reception of airport lounge, you are given access for a limited time period, say half an hour. This access is usually capped till once or twice in a three-month period. Some banks even impose monetary limits on the spend in the preceding quarter to become eligible for this entitlement.

Also Read | Get free airport lounge access: Top 8 credit cards with no spend criteria

Here, we list out some credit cards which provide access to airport lounge.

Credit cards which provide airport lounge access I. HDFC Regalia Gold Credit Card: This card by HDFC Bank allows a dozen complimentary access within India (at domestic as well international terminals).

II. Axis Bank Select Credit Card: This card provides upto 12 complimentary international airport lounge access through priority pass membership. You can enjoy two complimentary domestic lounge visits per quarter on the spends of ₹50,000 in past three months.

The priority pass is renewed automatically upon meeting ₹3 lakh spends in preceding card anniversary year.

III. SBI Card ELITE: With this card, you can get two complimentary domestic airport lounge visits every quarter in India. It also allows six complimentary airport lounge visits per calendar year outside India (maximum two visits per quarter) with effect from July 1, 2017.

IV. ICICI Bank Emeralde private metal: This card by ICICI Bank allows unlimited access to both domestic and international airport lounges for both primary and plus card members.

V. HDFC Bank Infinia Credit Card (Metal Edition): This invite only credit card also provides unlimited airport lounge access across the globe for both primary and add-on member.

Also Read | 10 smart ways to use credit cards without falling into debt

Meanwhile, it is important to note that the banks tend to revise their rules with regards to access to lounge. Therefore, one should check the latest rules which are currently in force. For instance, Tata Neu HDFC Bank credit card has rolled out new rules which will come into force from June 10 onwards. One can click here to know more on this.