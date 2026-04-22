These 5 money habits are quietly pushing you towards a financial crisis – here's how to fix them

Living paycheck to paycheck: Avoid it. In case your income barely covers your monthly expenses, then make efforts to cut down on your expenses no matter what. This is because you are not on solid footing if you avoid or postpone effective financial planning in such a case.

Rising dependence on credit cards: Be very sincere and responsible with credit. When you use credit cards for groceries, utilities, and other day-to-day expenses and survive on minimum payments, this is a signal of a deeper cash flow problem, not just a convenience or credit card issue.

High EMI-to-income ratio: As a rule, only 25-30% of your monthly income should go towards pending personal loan or home loan EMIs . If this percentage rises above 40% or 50%, it is a very serious sign. When a large portion of your income is committed to loan repayments, it limits financial flexibility and peace of mind and increases economic vulnerability.

No Emergency fund: This is yet another important sign of impending financial problems. Be clear, without at least 3-6 months of savings, any unexpected expense, such as a medical procedure, job loss situation or home repairs, can result in forcing you into an unwanted personal loan or credit card-related debt. That is why you should plan an emergency fund to cover such expenses.