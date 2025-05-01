These 5 popular credit cards provide access to airport lounges. See details

If you are a frequent traveller, it is quite usual to reach an airport a few hours early where you have no choice but to wait for long before your flight is scheduled to depart. This makes your access to airport lounges quite significant. Since the lounge's charges are typically high, most customers prefer to use their credit cards to get access to lounges, thus making their travel convenient and stress free.

Here we list out some popular credit cards which allow access to airport louges.

These 5 credit cards provide access to airport lounges I. HDFC Regalia Gold Credit Card: This credit card by HDFC Bank gives twelve complimentary access within India (both at domestic and international terminals). The joining and renewal membership fee is of ₹2,500 plus applicable taxes. The joining and renewal membership fee is ₹1,000 plus applicable taxes.

II. HDFC Diners Club Privilege Card: This card by HDFC Bank gives two complimentary airport lounge access every calendar quarter worldwide. The joining and renewal membership fee is ₹1,000 plus applicable taxes.

III. ICICI Sapphiro Credit Card: This credit card by ICICI Bank gives access to two international lounge every year and four domestic every quarter. The joining fee is ₹6,500 plus taxes. Annual fee is ₹3,500 + tax which is waived off if you spend over ₹6 lakh.

IV. Axis Magnus Credit Card: This card by Axis Bank provides unlimited access to domestic airport lounges. It also gives unlimited international airport lounge visits plus four additional guest visits per year with priority pass. Card's annual fee is ₹12,500.

V. Kotak Royale Signature: This credit card by Kotak Mahindra Bank provides two visits to select Dream Folks airport lounges in India. The annual fee is only ₹999.