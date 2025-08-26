These 5 popular lifestyle credit cards offer cashbacks galore. Check list here

Credit Cards: If you are a shopaholic and credit card user at the same time, it is recommended to get a lifestyle credit card which not only makes your shopping experience convenient but gives cashbacks and reward points at the same time.

Almost all major banks offer lifestyle credit cards, but if you are spoilt for choice, it is recommended to make a fair and objective assessment before you choose the card.

Here, we list out some popular lifestyle credit cards which give tempting offers to cardholders. The list below is indicative and not exhaustive.

5 popular lifestyle cards for shopaholics: I. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: It offers 5 percent reward points for Amazon purchases as a prime member and 3 percent reward points for Amazon purchases as a non-Prime member. Cardholders get rewarded (2 percent reward points) for payments on 100+ partner merchants.

II. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: This card offers 7.5 percent cashback on Myntra spends capped at ₹4,000 per statement quarter. One can also earn 5 percent cashback on Flipkart and Cleartrip spends which ae capped at ₹4,000 statement quarter per merchant.

Also Read | Credit card chargebacks explained: How they work and when to file one

III. SBI Cashback Credit Card: This card offers 5 percent cashback on online spends without any merchant restriction. There is also 1 percent cashback on offline spends. The card cashback will be auto credited to SBI Card account within two working days of next statement generation.

Although joining fee is ₹999 plus taxes but it is reversed on annual spend of ₹2 lakh.

IV. HDFC Millennia Credit Card: The card offers 5 percent cashback on Amazon, Bookmyshow, Cultfit, Flipkart, Myntra, SonyLiv, Swiggy, Uber and Zomato.

There is 1 percent cashback on other spends. The card also offers 10 percent additional discount on Swiggy Dineout using coupon code HDFCCARDS.

V. Axis Bank ACE Credit Card: This card provides cashback on all transactions. There is a 5 percent cashback on bill payments (electricity, internet, gas and more) and DTH and mobile recharges on Google Pay.

Also Read | PNB credit card business to get a fresh push onwards

There is 4 percent cashback on Swiggy, Zomato and Ola. There is 1.5 percent cashback on all other spends.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.