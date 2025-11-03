THESE 5 premium credit cards can lift your lifestyle a great deal

If you are a credit card user and believe in leading a larger-than-life lifestyle, then it is advisable to choose the card wisely.

Some credit cards are quite tempting for rewards, whereas others are preferred for eating out at restaurants. Here we list out some premium credit cards which can boost your lifestyle a great deal by offering a range of benefits such as lounge access, concierge service, sessions at a golf course, stays at hotels, and reward points.

5 premium cards that can lift your lifestyle I. HDFC Infinia Metal Edition: It offers 5 reward points for every ₹150 spent and a global personal concierge 24X7.

You are entitled to one complimentary stay at ITC hotels and a 1+1 complimentary buffet at participating ITC hotels.

It offers a complimentary club Marriott membership for the first year, that offers up to 25% discounts for dining and stay across the Asia-Pacific region. The cardholders are also entitled to avail of a 50% on the food bill at all participating dining restaurants in India.

II. ICICI Emeralde Private Metal: This card offers Taj Epicure Plus membership, EazyDiner Prime membership, and a whopping 12,500 reward points. It also provides unlimited golf rounds every month and unlimited international airport lounge access for both primary and plus card members.

Other benefits also include 2 EaseMyTrip vouchers on annual spends of ₹8 lakh, and no cancellation charges on domestic flight and hotel bookings.

III. Axis Bank Magnus: The card offers a complimentary luxury brand voucher worth ₹12,500 with the Magnus credit card.

As part of exclusive offers at top hotels, you are entitled to receive 15% off on international and domestic Oberoi & Trident hotels. You can also receive a 30% discount at various restaurants across India.

IV. SBI Aurum: It offers concierge assistance for hotel reservations and flight bookings. One can also enjoy 16 complimentary golf rounds per calendar year, according to Aurum Credit Card's website.

There are unique experiences to offer upon reaching different milestones. For example, Taj Experiences is given on reaching annual spends of ₹10 lakh, and annual fee reversal is offered on reaching annual spends of ₹12 lakh. Cardholders are also entitled to receive 40,000 AURUM reward points equivalent to ₹10,000 on payment of the first annual fee.

V. American Express Platinum: This card offers benefits worth ₹44,300 every time you book at one of the 1000+ properties under the Fine Hotels & Resorts collection. You can access over 1,550 plus lounges of the finest airports around the world.