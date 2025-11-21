THESE 5 premium credit cards give tempting offers for card users

If you are looking to get a credit card for a range of exclusive features, such as golf rounds and unlimited access to lounges and concierge service, then perhaps the best way to do it is to opt for a premium credit card.

As the name suggests, a premium credit card offers some special offers to cardholders which are not available in regular cards. Because of these services, these cards are more expensive and carry a high annual fee.

Let us understand this with the examples of a few popular premium cards.

5 popular premium cards & their key features I. HDFC Infinia Metal: With this card, you can book a stay for 3 nights and pay for two at participating ITC hotels. There is a complimentary Club Marriott membership for the first year that offers up to 25% discounts for dining and stay across Asia–Pacific region. Its annual fee is R 12,500 plus taxes.

There are unlimited complimentary golf games at leading courses across India and select courses across the world. It also offers a round-the-clock global personal concierge.

II. HDFC Diners Club Black Metal: It gives access to the finest luxury spas in India at special rates. It gives an air accident insurance worth ₹2 crore. It gives 5 reward points for every ₹150 spent.

You can get the annual fee ( ₹10,000 + GST) waived off if you spend ₹8 lakh in the preceding 12 months.

III. Axis Bank Reserve: This card offers complimentary priority pass membership, golf rounds, EazyDiner Prime membership, and tickets on BookMyShow.

The card also offers Accorplus membership, Club ITC Culinaire membership.

IV. ICICI Emeralde Private Metal: This is an invite-only credit card. The features it offers include, but are not limited to, Taj Epicure membership, EazyDiner Prime membership, unlimited Airport Lounge access and unlimited complimentary golf rounds.

You can also get round-the-clock concierge assistance. The card also allows you to enjoy no cancellation or charges on domestic flights and hotel bookings. The card's annual fee is 12,499, but it is waived off when you spend over ₹10 lakh

V. American Express Platinum Charge: Its annual fee is ₹66,000 plus applicable taxes. It offers exclusive stay benefits up to ₹44,300 every time you book at one of the properties under the Fine Hotels and Resorts collection.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks, such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.