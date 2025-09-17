THESE 5 premium credit cards offer exclusive features. Check annual fee, other details

If you are a credit card user and fond of luxury at the same time, it is recommended to explore some premium cards to make the best of both worlds.

Almost every bank offers one or more premium cards to offer special luxuries for the cardholders to indulge in. Not only are their names (metal edition or ELITE) impressive, but also the exclusivity they bring with them. Here we list out some of the premium credit cards that top banks offer.

5 Premium credit cards offered by banks I. HDFC Infinia Metal Edition: This card charges ₹12,500 plus taxes as a joining fee. One has to spend ₹10 lakh or more in the preceding 12 months to get the renewal membership fee waived off for next year.

It also offers complimentary nights and buffet at participating ITC hotels, complimentary Club Marriott membership for the first year, and unlimited airport lounge access across the world for primary and add-on members.

It offers 5 reward points for every ₹150 spent and a global personal concierge 24X7.

II. HDFC Diners Club Black Metal Edition: This card charges a ₹10,000 joining fee. To get the renewal fee waived off, the cardholder needs to spend ₹8 lakh in the preceding 12 months.

This card offers 6 complimentary golf games every quarter across the finest course in the world. The card also offers complimentary annual memberships to Club Marriott, Amazon Prime, and Swiggy One as a welcome benefit. The card levies a 2 percent foreign currency markup on all foreign currency spends.

III. Axis Bank Magnus: The card charges ₹12,500 as an annual fee, which is waived off when you spend ₹25 lakh in the preceding year. There is a lowered interest rate of 3 percent on extended credit and a reduced markup fee of 2 percent on foreign transactions. There are no cash withdrawal fees.

You can earn 12 EDGE reward points per ₹200 on spends upto ₹1.50 lakh and 35 EDGE reward points per ₹200 on incremental spends above ₹1.50 lakh in a calendar month.

Credit Card Joining fee (Rs) HDFC Infinia Metal Edition 12,500 HDFC Diners Club Black Metal Edition 10,000 Axis Bank Magnus 12,500 SBI Card ELITE 4,999 ICICI Emeralde Private Metal 12,499

IV. SBI Card ELITE: This card has a joining fee of ₹4,999 plus taxes. You can earn upto 50,000 bonus reward points worth ₹12,500 per year. You can enjoy 2 complimentary domestic airport lounge visits every quarter in India and two every quarter outside India. The cardholders get free movie tickets worth ₹6,000 every year.

V. ICICI Emeralde Private Metal: This card charges ₹12,499 as joining fee and this annual fee will be waived off when you spend ₹10 lakh.

This card offers Taj Epicure Plus membership, EazyDiner Prime membership, unlimited golf rounds, unlimited domestic airport lounge access and round-the-clock concierge assistance. Also, there are no cancellation charges on domestic flight and hotel bookings upto ₹12,000. The currency forex markup on this card is 2 percent.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.