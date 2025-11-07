These 5 SBI cards in partnership with other banks offer a range of benefits. Check details here

When choosing a credit card, several factors should be considered. These include the volume of rewards and cashbacks they offer, the perks they give and also collaborations with other lenders.

Interestingly, some lender may offer their credit cards in partnership with other banks as well. For instance, SBI Card is offered in collaboration with other lenders such as Bank of Maharashtra, Punjab & Sind Bank and UCO Bank.

Here we list out five credit cards offered by SBI Card, which have another banking partner, including Bank of Maharashtra.

Co-branded SBI Cards in partnership with banks I. Bank of Maharashtra SBI Card ELITE: This credit card offers a welcome e-gift voucher worth ₹5,000 on joining. You would also get free movie tickets worth ₹6,000 every year.

You can earn up to 50,000 bonus reward points worth ₹12,500 per year. The company also claims to offer the lowest foreign currency markup charge of 1.99% on international usage.

II. PSB SBI Card Prime: The card, in partnership with Punjab & Sind Bank, offers a welcome e-gift voucher worth ₹3,000. You can spend linked gift vouchers worth ₹11,000. There are 10 reward points per ₹100 spent on dining, groceries, departmental stores and movies.

III. UCO Bank SBI Card Prime: This card offers a welcome e-gift voucher worth ₹3,000 on joining, 10 reward points per ₹100 spent on dining, groceries, departmental stores and movies.

IV. Central Bank of India SBI Card ELITE: This credit card offers a welcome e-gift voucher worth ₹5,000 on joining. You can also get free movie tickets worth ₹6,000 every year. You can earn up to 50,000 bonus reward points worth ₹12,500/ year, reveals the SBI Card website.

V. City Union Bank SBI Card ELITE: This card offers an e-gift voucher worth ₹3,000 on joining. You are also entitled to receive 10 reward points per ₹100 spent on dining, groceries, departmental stores and movies, as revealed on SBI Card's website.

There is complimentary access to international and domestic airport lounges.