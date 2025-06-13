THESE 6 credit cards are a good bet for shoppers, check list here

If you are a credit card user and are accustomed to a lot of online shopping as well, you can explore some credit cards which offer cashbacks and discounts. This can maximise your shopping experience.

We list out some popular credit cards which offer steep discounts and offers to the cardholders.

6 popular credit cards for cardholders I. Cashback SBI Card: This card offers 5 percent cashback on online spends without any merchant restriction and one percent cashback on offline spends. There is also reversal of renewal fee ( ₹999) on annual spends of ₹2 lakh, shows sbicard.com.

II. YES Bank Paisabazaar PaisaSave Credit Card: This Yes Bank offers 3 percent cashback on online spends apart from 1.5 percent cashback on offline spends. The card offers 6 reward points per ₹200 spent on e-commerce transactions.

III. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: This credit card by ICICI Bank offers 5 percent cashback on spends on Amazon India if the cardholder is a member of Amazon Prime. It also offers 3 percent cashback on spends on Amazon India even if the cardholder is not an Amazon Prime member. One can use this card on Amazon Pay and earn 2 percent cashback on payments to 100 plus partner merchants.

You are also entitled to earn 1 percent cashback on other expenses such as shopping, dining, insurance payments, travel and much more.

IV. HDFC Bank Millennia Credit Card: This card offers 5 percent cashback on a number of platforms such as Amazon, Cult.fit, Flipkart, Myntra, SonyLiv, Swiggy, Tata CLIQ, Uber and Zomato. Additionally, there is 1 percent cashback on other spends.

The card also offers 1,000 worth gift vouchers on spends of ₹1,00,000 and above in each calendar year.

V. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: This card gives cashback with every transaction of 5 percent cashback on Flipkart and Cleartrip spends. One can also earn unlimited 4 percent cashback on preferred merchants such as Cult Fit, PVR, Uber and Swiggy.

VI. Standard Chartered DigiSmart Credit Card: This card offers 10 percent off on Blinkit and Zomato up to a maximum of five transactions in a month. There are other conditions that also kick in. For instance, card holders can claim a maximum discount of ₹1,000 on Blinkit in a month and ₹150 on Zomato per transaction.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.