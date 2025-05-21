THESE 6 credit cards give tempting offers on online shopping. Check list here

If you are a credit card user and shopaholic at the same time, it is recommended to use the card that provides offers and discounts on online shopping. For instance, what if you receive ₹150 extra cashback on purchase of ₹1,000. Won't this be cool?
Similarly, there are a few credit cards that offer discounts on shopping via online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart. Here, we list out six credit cards which give some good offers (cashbacks as well as discounts) on credit cards.
I. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card: The card does not charge any joining and annual fee. There are 5 percent reward points for Amazon purchases as a prime member and 3 percent reward points for Amazon purchases as a non-Prime member.
There are 2 per cent reward points for payments on 100 plus partner merchants. There is a 1 percent reward point on all other purchases.
II. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: This card provides 5 percent cashback on Flipkart and Cleartrip spends. You can earn unlimited 4 percent cashback on preferred merchants.
III. HDFC Millennia Credit Card: This card offers 5 percent cashback on Amazon, BookyShow, Cult.fit, Flipkart, Myntra, SonyLiv, Swiggy, Tata CLiQ, Uber and Zomato. There is 1 percent on other spends.
IV. SBI SimplyCLICK Credit Card: The card offers 10X reward points on online spends with exclusive partners: Apollo 24X7/ BookMyShow/ Cleartrip/ Dominos/ IGP/ Myntra/ Netmeds and Yatra. You can earn 5X reward points on all other online spends. The annual fee is ₹499 plus taxes.
V. Axis Bank Neo Credit Card: This card by Axis Bank offers 40 percent off on food delivery at Zomato with NEO credit card. One has to use the coupon code AXSNEO to avail the card.
It also offers 10 percent off on Blinkit upto ₹250 on a minimum spend of ₹750, which is valid once per month.
VI. Cashback SBI Card: This card offers 5 percent cashback on online spends without any merchant restriction and 1 percent cashback on offline spends.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
