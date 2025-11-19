THESE 6 credit cards have annual fee lower than ₹1,000. Check list here

A credit card offers an array of features, including but not limited to cashback and reward points. One could get free movie tickets and discounts on online shopping. Eating out could turn out to be cheaper if you use your card, and you could get concierge service for free, and much more.

But it typically carries a small cost. Yes - there is a fee. Most credit cards charge an annual fee, which is proportionate to the features they offer. In other words, the higher the number of benefits, the higher the annual fee. There are, however, a few credit cards which charge nil or low annual fee on their credit cards.

Here we list out some of the cards that charge a minimal annual fee.

Credit cards with an annual fee lower than ₹ 1,000 I. Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card: This card has no joining or annual fee. It also offers a low forex markup fee, i.e. 1.99%. It offers benefits for both Prime and non-Prime members.

You could get unlimited earnings, high reward points. One of the best parts of this card is that the reward points have no expiry or limit.

II. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card: This card's annual fee is ₹500. Annual fee is waived from the second year when annual spends are greater than ₹3.5 lakh. Cardholders are entitled to earn 7.5% cashback on Myntra spends capped at ₹4,000 per statement quarter. You can also get 1% fuel surcharge waiver on fuel purchases at all stations nationwide

III. SBI Cashback Credit Card: Annual fee on this card is ₹999 plus taxes. Renewal fee is reversed if annual spends are more than ₹2 lakh in the preceding year. It also offers 5% cashback on online spends without any merchant restrictions. There is 1% cashback on offline spends.

IV. IDFC FIRST Millennia Credit Card: It is a lifetime free credit card. This means you do not need to pay any joining or annual fee.

V. Axis Bank ACE Credit Card: This card's annual fee is ₹499, which is waived off from the second year on annual spends greater than ₹2 lakh. It offers 5% cashback on bill payments (such as electricity, internet and gas) and four complimentary lounge visits per calendar year.

VI. HDFC MoneyBack+ Credit Card: The annual fee for this card is ₹500 + taxes. This fee is waived if annual spends are greater than ₹500.

It offers 10X cashpoints on Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, Reliance SmartSuperStore and BigBasket. Cardholders are entitled to 2 cashpoints per ₹150 spent via other platforms.