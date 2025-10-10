These 6 credit cards help travellers buy cheaper flight tickets. See list

Do you use credit cards and travel by air quite frequently? If that is the case then you could consider using your reward points earned on your card to avail discount on your flight ticket. It is vital to mention that not all credit cards are well suited for availing discounts on flight tickets.

We list out some credit cards which are useful for frequent travellers.

Credit cards for travel benefits I. Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card: This offers reward points for every travel you undertake regardless of the airline you decide to choose. It gives 5 EDGE Miles on travel where 1 EDGE Mile equals one rupee.

Additionally, the cards offers 2,500 EDGE Miles if you carry out first transaction within 37 days of card issuance.

II. American Express Platinum Travel Credit Card: This card offers reward points upon meeting certain spending thresholds. For example, when you spend ₹1.90 lakh in a year, you are entitled to receive 15,000 membership reward points that can be redeemed on Platinum Travel Collection.

And when you spend ₹4 lakh in a year you get additional 25,000 reward points.

III. SBI Card Miles Elite: This card by SBI Card offers 5000 travel credits as welcome gift. Cardholders are entitled to receive 6 travel credit for every ₹200 that you spend on travel. These travel credits can be converted into air miles/hotel points or travel bookings.

IV. HDFC 6E Rewards Indigo Credit Card: This card offers 2.5 6E rewards per ₹100 spends on flight bookings on Indigo app/website. There is one complimentary flight ticket voucher worth ₹1,500. The rewards are transferred to IndiGo account at the end of every month.

V. Axis Bank Horizon Credit Card: This card by Axis Bank offers 5 EDGE Miles on every ₹100 spent on Axis Bank Travel EDGE portal and direct airline websites.

Additionally, 5000 EDGE Miles are credited on the first transaction greater than or equal ₹1,000 within 30 days of the card issuance date.

VI. ICICI Bank Emirates Skywards Credit Card: This credit card offers skywards miles on spends which can be redeemed against flight tickets. Besides, card holders are entitled to airport lounge access. There are different variants of Skywards credit cards: Emeralde, Sapphiro and Rubyx.