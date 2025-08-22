These 6 credit cards provide free access to airport lounges. Check list here

Credit Cards: If you are a frequent traveller, it is recommended to use a credit card that gives you some cashbacks and reward points against booking a flight ticket or hotel.

Aside from these benefits, some credit cards also provide free access to lounges in domestic as well as international airports. Meanwhile, it is important to note that this access is subject to maximum limits.

Here, we list out 6 credit cards that give limited access to airport lounges in domestic as well as international airports.

6 credit cards that provide access to airport lounges I. Kotak Mahindra Bank Solitaire Credit Card: This card by Kotak Mahindra Bank gives unlimited lounge access globally for cardholder and add-on card members.

The card also provides exclusive offers with third night free or 50 percent off on 2nd night at ITC, Elivaas and Alaya.

II. HDFC Infinia Credit Card (Metal Edition): This credit card by HDFC Bank offers unlimited airport lounge access across the globe for primary and add-on member.

Aside from this, the card also offers complimentary nights and buffet at participating ITC hotels. Under a scheme, card holders are entitled to stay for three nights by paying for only two at participating ITC hotels. Additionally, there is complimentary Club Marriott membership for first year.

III. ICICI Bank Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card: This card by ICICI Bank offers unlimited international airport lounge access for both primary and plus card members. The card also provides unlimited domestic airport lounge access for both primary and plus card members.

Aside from this, this card also offer Epicure Plus membership, EazyDiner Prime membership.

IV. Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card: This card by Axis Bank gives exclusive access to domestic and international lounges for primary cardholders as well as accompanying guests. All eligible lounges are part of Axis Bank lounge programme.

V. SBI Card Prime: This card by SBI Card provides four complimentary visits per calendar year to international priority pass lounges outside India (maximum two visits per quarter). The card also provides eight complimentary visits per year to domestic lounges in India (maximum two visits per quarter).

VI. IndusInd Bank Tiger Credit Card: This card provides two complimentary domestic lounge access in a quarter and two international lounge access in a year via Priority pass.

Aside from this, the card also provides 1.50 percent discounted forex mark-up fee.