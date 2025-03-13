These 7 banks offer highest interest on their five year fixed deposits. Check list here

These 7 financial institutions offer highest rate of interest on their term deposit. Check list here

MintGenie Team
Published13 Mar 2025, 02:52 PM IST
ICICI Bank offers 6.9 percent and 7.4 percent interest on its fixed deposits to regular and senior citizens, respectively. (Bloomberg)

Investing into a fixed deposit gives consistent and safe returns to investors. No wonder then they are extremely popular among conservative investors who do not wish to risk their investment in stocks.

Another point worth noting is that the tenure of fixed deposit (FD) makes a considerable difference to the returns it accrues. In other words, high returns are typically offered on long duration term deposits.

Investors generally opt for a bank which offers the highest interest rate since a small difference of even 50 basis points matters a lot. For instance when you invest 5 lakh in a fixed deposit, a higher return of 50 basis points leads to an extra income of 12,500 over a five year period. And if the amount is raised to 10 lakh – the higher income becomes 25,000 on account of an extra 50 basis points.

Here, we list out top 7 banks which offer highest returns on their fixed deposits on their five year deposits.

Top banks offering interest on five year FDs

HDFC Bank: The largest private bank offers 7 percent to regular citizens and 7.5 percent to senior citizens on five year term deposits.

ICICI Bank: This private lender also offers 7 percent to regular citizens as well as 7.5 percent to senior citizens on five year term deposits.

Federal Bank: It offers 7.1 percent and 7.6 percent to regular and senior citizens, respectively

Also Read | HDFC Bank’s 5X reward points on ForexPlus card load: Is it worth it?
 Regular (%)Senior (%)
HDFC Bank77.5
ICICI Bank77.5
Kotak Mahindra Bank6.26.7
Federal Bank7.17.6
Bank of Baroda6.87.4
Union Bank of India6.57
State Bank of India6.57.5

(Source: Banks' portals)

State lenders

Bank of Baroda: This state lender offers 6.8 percent and 7.4 percent to its regular and senior citizens, respectively on five year deposits.

Union Bank of India: This bank offers 6.5 percent on five year deposits to regular citizens and an extra 50 basis points to senior citizens. See the table above for details.

State Bank of India (SBI): The largest bank in India offers 6.5 percent to regular citizens and 7.5 percent to senior citizens (which includes additional premium of 50 bps under ‘SBI We-care’ deposit scheme) on five year deposits. 

Visit here for more personal finance updates.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceThese 7 banks offer highest interest on their five year fixed deposits. Check list here
First Published:13 Mar 2025, 02:52 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App